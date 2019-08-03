Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up approximately 2.5% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3,978.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

