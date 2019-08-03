Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A accounts for 1.4% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 957,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth $83,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 84,271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 20.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 720,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 583,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

