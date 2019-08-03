Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.75

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.75 and last traded at $152.48, with a volume of 391748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

