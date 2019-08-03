Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.83. 2,625,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -160.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Workday has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $320,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 3.3% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 60.9% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

