World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 125.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 25.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. 102,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.40. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hasbro to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.85.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

