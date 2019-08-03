World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 464,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 248,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 124,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

XYL stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $184,074.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,551.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $3,747,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

