World Asset Management Inc Buys 929 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.4% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,072. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.19. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other news, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

