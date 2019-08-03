World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

TAK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

