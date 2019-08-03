World Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 65.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $202,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $260,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,676,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,052.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 212,588 shares of company stock worth $10,882,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. 898,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.