World Asset Management Inc Has $1.04 Million Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 226,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 195,559 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 253,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 101,327 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. 58,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,939. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

