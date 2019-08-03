World Asset Management Inc Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westrock were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 297,507 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1,921.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

