World Asset Management Inc Has $772,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.45. 818,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

