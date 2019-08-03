World Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,837 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,806,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,163.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

NYSE BHGE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.27. 189,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

