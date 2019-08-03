World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,319,000 after acquiring an additional 392,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after acquiring an additional 272,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $28.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,515. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura raised their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.40.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $529,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total value of $2,338,992.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,178 shares of company stock valued at $54,164,670. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

