World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,775 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 277.2% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 282.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 881.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,570. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 151.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. HSBC raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

