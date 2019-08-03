World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 424,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $39.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $63,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $706,918 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $32.05. 3,022,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,328. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

