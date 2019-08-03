Wowbit (WWB) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Wowbit has a market cap of $3.17 million and $185,578.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wowbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wowbit has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 171.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wowbit Profile

Wowbit (WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com.

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

