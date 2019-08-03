Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 1,532,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,185. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $141,582.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $70,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $389,339. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 78.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

