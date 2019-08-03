Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.06 and last traded at $122.92, approximately 3,240,763 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,063,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.07.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 152.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 295.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

