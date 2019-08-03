XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XBIT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on XBiotech in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of XBIT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,110,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,159,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

