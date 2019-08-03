Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.80

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 360556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$3.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market cap of $100.64 million and a P/E ratio of -72.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,987.61.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

