XP Power Ltd. (XPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.79) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,153.24. The company has a market cap of $394.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,580 ($46.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of XP Power in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

