Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.21

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 31477275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. GMP Securities lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,177,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,153 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,222,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,436,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

