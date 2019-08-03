YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Fayerweather Charles grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 5,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,456. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

