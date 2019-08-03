Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:YIN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,815. Yintech Investment has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative net margin of 58.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Yintech Investment worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

