Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.06.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,456,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 223,442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,112,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after buying an additional 367,507 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

