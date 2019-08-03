Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.88). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 913,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,626. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

