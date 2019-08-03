Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post $5.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.52 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $21.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $21.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $22.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Carl C. Liebert III acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,296.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,296.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,670,911 shares of company stock worth $79,390,628 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 109,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 890,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. 645,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

