Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.32. CommVault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. 461,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,318. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.16. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.