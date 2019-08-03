Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $16.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80,459 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,514,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.79. 3,425,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,183. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.