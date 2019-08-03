Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 889,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,221. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

