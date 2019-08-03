Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post sales of $450.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.80 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $433.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America set a $96.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,173,000 after purchasing an additional 578,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $31,340,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,449,000 after purchasing an additional 422,350 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 588,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,124,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,299. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.80.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

