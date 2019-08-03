Zacks: Analysts Expect ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. ONE Gas reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,551,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

