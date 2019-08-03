Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.76 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $602.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other QCR news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in QCR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in QCR by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

