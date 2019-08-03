Zacks: Analysts Expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.33). Urogen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.33) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,954,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,147,000 after acquiring an additional 454,829 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the first quarter worth $13,051,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the first quarter worth $11,391,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 197,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 39.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 554,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 155,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 6,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,910. The company has a market capitalization of $480.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.22. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

