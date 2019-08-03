Zacks: Analysts Set $6.25 Price Target for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aethlon Medical an industry rank of 34 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 63,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,281. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

