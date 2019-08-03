Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth $2,242,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 46.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 61,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 11,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.73.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

