Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report $318.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.60 million and the highest is $319.90 million. Integer reported sales of $305.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus reduced their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,410.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Integer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Integer by 32.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 77.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.95. Integer has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

