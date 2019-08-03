Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. ExlService posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. 144,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 1.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in ExlService by 2.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

