Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to report $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Iqvia posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iqvia.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,638. Iqvia has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 96.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iqvia (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.