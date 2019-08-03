Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to announce sales of $19.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.18 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $29.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $70.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.16 million to $70.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.49 million, with estimates ranging from $79.32 million to $82.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 172.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 972.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.21. 149,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.03. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.