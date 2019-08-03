Zacks: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Industrias Bachoco’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $56.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:IBA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.14. 4,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $879.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.28 million. Analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

