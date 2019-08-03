Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFNW. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 11,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,179. The company has a market cap of $150.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In related news, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 17,540 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $263,977.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,356.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 6,489 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $97,659.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,076.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

