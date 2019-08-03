Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 1,680,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,476. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 82.47% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,907,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,313,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,386,000 after acquiring an additional 200,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,535,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,435 shares during the period.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

