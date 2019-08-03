Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Hold

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 117,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,472. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). LTC Properties had a net margin of 95.25% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 833.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

