Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.71%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 678,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

