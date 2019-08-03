Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.