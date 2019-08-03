Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 245,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 29.45 and a quick ratio of 29.45. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 985 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $26,417.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

