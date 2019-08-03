Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,836. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

