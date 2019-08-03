Zacks Investment Research Lowers Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.58.

SDPI opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

